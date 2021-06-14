Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TED stock traded down GBX 13.10 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 153.30 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.45. The stock has a market cap of £283.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

