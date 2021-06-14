Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TED stock traded down GBX 13.10 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 153.30 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.45. The stock has a market cap of £283.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).
Ted Baker Company Profile
