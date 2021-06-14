Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.44. Teekay LNG Partners shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 1,285 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

