Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report $63.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.34 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $298.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TNK stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.