Telcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.22 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Telcoin has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $28.22 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00783895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.53 or 0.07884290 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,027,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

