Tellor Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $50.56 or 0.00124864 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $86.13 million and approximately $56.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00784196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00084120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.17 or 0.07955332 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,783,526 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,671 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

