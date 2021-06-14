Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $82.61 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $48.52 or 0.00123514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $82.61 million and $52.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,551 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

