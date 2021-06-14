Tendies (TEND) Price Down 63.4% Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $539,526.31 and $199,549.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,902,426 coins and its circulating supply is 7,502,426 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.