Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Tenet Healthcare worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

