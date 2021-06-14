TenX Market Cap Achieves $13.67 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

