TERA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $570,312.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $570,312.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

