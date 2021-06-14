Terra Virtua Kolect Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.80 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $36.98 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00784196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00084120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.17 or 0.07955332 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars.

