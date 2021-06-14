Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Market Cap Achieves $37.16 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $37.16 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

