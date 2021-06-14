Terracoin (TRC) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $560,122.39 and approximately $902.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,285.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.33 or 0.01582033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00430369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 142.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004019 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

