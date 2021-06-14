TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Hits $13.12 Million

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $464.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

