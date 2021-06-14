Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $51.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.80 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $207.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $222.07 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

TRNO opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

