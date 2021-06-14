Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $66.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

