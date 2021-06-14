Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.00

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 4008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.15.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.