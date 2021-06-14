Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 25.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $617.98. 359,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.32 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $652.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

