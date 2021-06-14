Canaccord Genuity Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $812.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to $812.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.30 on Monday, reaching $623.19. 143,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.58. The company has a market cap of $600.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

