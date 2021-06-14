Tether Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Tether has a total market cap of $62.61 billion and $65.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00159685 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00184915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.01038024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.41 or 0.99959688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,591,701,539 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.