Tether Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion and $68.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00166457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00185365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01028740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.29 or 1.00039467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,592,621,975 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.