Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.14 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

