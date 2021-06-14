Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,474 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $317,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.05. 45,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

