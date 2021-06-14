Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.14 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

