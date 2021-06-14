Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

