Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.