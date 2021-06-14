Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 15.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

