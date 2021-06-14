Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.89 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

