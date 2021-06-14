Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 4,030 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 34.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.