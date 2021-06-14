Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 6,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

