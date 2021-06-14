Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.