Tezos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $98.22 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00008247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $98.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,685,508 coins and its circulating supply is 848,572,685 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

