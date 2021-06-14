TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.97. 156,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 368,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.