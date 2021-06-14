TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
