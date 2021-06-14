TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

