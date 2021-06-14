The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

