The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.78. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

