The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $247.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

