The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.06% of The Buckle worth $196,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,690.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,763 shares of company stock worth $2,671,670. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BKE opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.



The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

