The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,449,000 after purchasing an additional 702,891 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

