The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Coca-Cola worth $249,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.40. 172,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

