The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 166,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

