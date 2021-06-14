The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of The Cooper Companies worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,855,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $375.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.08.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

