The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of The Cooper Companies worth $171,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $375.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

