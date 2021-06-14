The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.52% of The E.W. Scripps worth $181,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SSP. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.