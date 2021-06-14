The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 25,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,366. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

