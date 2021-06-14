The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $270.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

NYSE LLY opened at $224.09 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $3,859,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

