The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $30.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 66.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

