The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,515 shares during the quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up about 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.