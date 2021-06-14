The Graph Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $859.69 million and $130.14 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00791242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.88 or 0.08009424 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

