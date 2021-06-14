The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 4.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 106.0% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 340,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,416 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

HD traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $306.65. The company had a trading volume of 73,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,471. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.32. The stock has a market cap of $326.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

